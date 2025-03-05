Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Ugarte headshot

Manuel Ugarte Injury: Picked up minor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Ugarte (undisclosed) picked up a minor injury in the FA Cup clash against Fulham and is unlikely to be involved in Thursday's Europa League game against Real Sociedad, according to Simon Stone.

Ugarte sustained a minor injury in Sunday's FA Cup match and is expected to miss Thursday's clash after not being spotted in team training on Wednesday. He is likely to return for Sunday's Premier League match against Arsenal.

Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United
