Marcelo Weigandt Injury: Back with group
Weigandt (hamstring) was back in group training Tuesday, according to Franco Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.
Weigandt is seeing good progress in his return to the field, as he was back in group training Tuesday. This leaves him in a good spot for the weekend, with the club facing Philadelphia on Saturday. That said, he is likely to be an option, probably still needing to pass some testing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now