Marcus Tavernier Injury: Could return Monday

Tavernier (ankle) is trying to return for Monday's clash with Fulham, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "We still have three days until Monday night. We will try with Justin, with Tav, with Sini. Probably from the three, Sini is the one who has less chance to arrive. We have to be careful with him but we will try."

Tavernier is hoping to make his return for a Monday clash with Fulham but remains on the sideline for the moment. The midfielder has missed three matches with the ankle issue, which has shifted Antoine Semenyo to the right side of the attack, with Alex Scott playing centrally.