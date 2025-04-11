Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Tavernier headshot

Marcus Tavernier Injury: Could return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Tavernier (ankle) is trying to return for Monday's clash with Fulham, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "We still have three days until Monday night. We will try with Justin, with Tav, with Sini. Probably from the three, Sini is the one who has less chance to arrive. We have to be careful with him but we will try."

Tavernier is hoping to make his return for a Monday clash with Fulham but remains on the sideline for the moment. The midfielder has missed three matches with the ankle issue, which has shifted Antoine Semenyo to the right side of the attack, with Alex Scott playing centrally.

Marcus Tavernier
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now