Marcus Tavernier headshot

Marcus Tavernier Injury: Ruled out with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Tavernier (ankle) suffered a minor injury in the game against Brentford and is unlikely to be back for Wednesday's match against Ipswich Town, coach Andoni Iraola confirmed in a press conference, according to Alex Oakhill for The72.

Tavernier suffered an ankle injury in the game against Brentford before the break which ruled him out for Sunday's FA Cup match against Manchester City. He will likely miss Wednesday's game too even though the injury is minor according to the coach. His next chance to feature could be against West Ham on Saturday if he is deemed fit. David Brooks is expected to see more playing time during his absence.

Marcus Tavernier
AFC Bournemouth
