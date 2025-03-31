Fantasy Soccer
Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram News: Creates three chances versus Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Thuram had one shot (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Udinese.

Thuram had less volume in terms of attempts than in previous games but tried to get his teammates involved, although they didn't capitalize on his feeds. He has scored twice in the Champions League in the last five matches, adding 11 shots (two on target), six chances created and two tackles (both won). Instead, his last Serie A goal dates back to mid-January.

