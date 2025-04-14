Marko Dmitrovic News: Makes four saves
Dmitrovic recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Barcelona.
Dmitrovic allowed a goal to his own teammate for the lone goal on the day. He has allowed 10 goals in the last six league games, making 20 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Mallorca for the next game on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.
