Marko Dmitrovic headshot

Marko Dmitrovic News: Makes four saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Dmitrovic recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Barcelona.

Dmitrovic allowed a goal to his own teammate for the lone goal on the day. He has allowed 10 goals in the last six league games, making 20 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Mallorca for the next game on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.

Marko Dmitrovic
Leganes
