Sorare 2022/23 La Liga Goalkeeper Rankings

1 Thibaut

Courtois Real

Madrid 30 There may be players who have better seasons than Courtois, but when he's playing every Champions League match and then set to start for Belgium in the World Cup, that doesn't matter. The arrival of Antonio Rudiger could bolster last season's defensive mistakes and only make Courtois even better, though it's not like 16 league clean sheets last season was bad. 0.533 Andriy

Lunin

2 Marc-Andre

ter Stegen Barcelona 30 Reaching second place and earning another year in the Champions League is flattering to ter Stegen, who conceded 34 goals in 35 games last season. While Barca are known for their ability to generate optimism without fail, 2022 came to an inconsistent conclusion with 17 goals allowed in his final 19 league and UEL matches. The defensive reinforcements of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie will be important to track when considering ter Stegen's value, as the German hasn't moved with the same poise since undergoing knee surgery in the summer of 2021. 0.271 Neto

3 Unai Simon Athletic

Club 25 Simon has conceded fewer goals than games he's started in two of the past three seasons. He's usually good to keep double-digit clean sheets, as Athletic are continually a top defensive side. At 25, he should remain the undisputed starter until youngster Julen Agirrezabala is ready to take over. 0.21 Iago

Herrerin, Julen

Agirrezabala

4 Jan Oblak Atletico

Madrid 29 Coming off a disappointing season in which he conceded 43 goals in 38 matches, Oblak could finally be showing signs of decline. His 12 clean sheets were also a low since 2015/16, but he's still set for another season of Champions League football and his poorest play is still among the best in Spain. 0.232 Ivo Grbic

5 Bono Sevilla 31 Despite often having the toughest competition for minutes in La Liga, Bono has proven consistently that few can do what he does after conceding the fewest goals of any goalkeeper who played over 30 games last season. What's better is that even if he doesn't start every league match, he's consistently started in European matches during some decent runs in continental competition. The main worry is that Marko Dmitrovic is still sitting behind him on the depth chart. 0.188 Marko

Dmitrovic

6 Alejandro

Remiro Real

Sociedad 27 Remiro is one of the steady hands to be found, as he's coming off a season with a league-leading 19 clean sheets while only making 80 saves (10th best). He'll get plenty of matches with another season in the Europa League, but it's important to be careful if Remiro doesn't get enough attacking help, which can quickly turn wins and draws to draws and losses. 0.199 Mathew

Ryan

7 Giorgi

Mamardashvili Valencia 21 For the most part, it seems like Mamardashvili won the starting job from Jasper Cillessen in the second half of last season. Unfortunately, he's still young and getting a lot of looks from bigger clubs, which would likely move him to a bench role if transferred in the next year. If Mamardashvili went elsewhere, Cillessen would get a massive boost, though his ETH floor as of writing is still fairly high at .0703. 0.248 Jasper

Cillessen

8 Rui Silva Real Betis 28 Splitting time with Claudio Bravo didn't do favors for Silva during his first season with Betis but each passing month should see him take on a bigger role for Los Verdiblancos. He's set to eventually takeover and with his shot-stopping quality, he should remain a top option with Europa League football adding a touch of value. 0.11 Claudio

Bravo

9 Geronimo

Rulli Villarreal 30 Rulli is one of the more confounding goalkeepers in the competition after an overachieving season saw him concede 28 goals in 32 league starts. Despite getting to make a run in the Europa Conference League this season, his stock isn't as high as before. Should Villarreal improve on the attacking end, Rulli could provide better value if he can stay consistent. 0.141 Pepe

Reina

10 Benjamin

Lecomte Espanyol 31 Lecomte should be the guy from the start after arriving on loan from Monaco where he conceded just just 27 goals in 28 starts in Ligue 1. All signs point to plenty of save chances for Lecomte, given Diego Lopez's numbers last season. No matter, Lecomte could turn into a valuable asset if he cuts down on his club's goals allowed. 0.103 Joan

Garcia

11 Jeremias

Ledesma Cadiz 29 Ledesma isn't in the kind of team that affords for a fantastic defensive record, but Cadiz have become famous for playing their best against the biggest clubs. This is exemplified by Ledesma's 13 clean sheets and 120 saves made (second-best) despite also conceding the third-most goals last season. If Cadiz can show some improvement in their third year of La Liga play, Ledesma should be one of the better options from the bottom-table clubs. 0.0874 David Gil

12 David

Soria Getafe 29 Soria is coming off a strong campaign with the seventh-fewest goals conceded in the league, while starting all 38 matches, keeping 13 clean sheets and tying Courtois for the sixth-most saves made. Along with the arrival of Portuguese international Domingos Duarte, Soria should have no problems keeping that form, though wins will probably be hard to come by without more goals for Getafe. 0.079 Ruben

Yanez

13 Predrag

Rajkovic Mallorca 26 Rajkovic kept 33 clean sheets over the last three seasons at Reims but also conceded 111 goals in that time. That's not much of an improvement over Manolo Reina and Sergio Rico for the Island club, but Rajkovic has the top job and combined with his age, he's got more value than most would think. 0.101 Dominik

Greif

14 Sergio

Herrera Osasuna 29 Herrera hasn't had his starting spot challenged much, but the summer signing of the experienced Aitor Fernandez means a bad few matches could see him lose his place and struggle to win it back. Still, he's started 68 matches the last two seasons and isn't expected to lose his job, so if you like what he did in 2021/22, more of the same is expected in the new season. 0.087 Aitor

Fernandez

15 Stole

Dimitrievski Rayo

Vallecano 28 The situation of Dimitrievski is worth following, as the arrival of Diego Lopez signals a competent replacement should there be a transfer in the near future. With a reasonable 37 goals conceded in 31 games while splitting time with Luca Zidane, Dimitrievski now faces a bigger challenge from Lopez, who made the third-most saves in La Liga last season (at Espanyol). Dimitrievski has the leg up, but there's a real chance he doesn't hit 30 starts again this season. 0.0508 Diego

Lopez, Luca

Zidane

16 Sergio

Asenjo Valladolid 33 More optimism surrounds Asenjo's return to the club from which he broke out professionally than the season to come for a promoted club that hasn't made massive investments in the squad and doesn't plan on doing so. In his last season as a starter during the 2020/21 campaign, Asenjo conceded a solid 40 goals in 36 starts, but it'll be difficult to repeat that feat without more help from his teammates. 0.0475 Jordi

Masip

17 Edgar

Badia Elche 30 It's hard to see if Badia has ever been seen as the long-term starter for Elche after splitting time with Kiko Casilla last season, only to still concede 35 goals in 24 starts. Elche were in the market for another backup goalkeeper this season, though there's a chance Axel Werner could be it. For now, Badia is the starter and that may be good enough for the first half of the season. 0.0538 Axel

Werner

18 Agustin

Marchesin Celta Vigo 34 Marchesin is set to be the only option for Celta Vigo this season outside of youth players. He's on loan from Porto and finally getting a chance in a major league after spending time in Mexico and Portugal. The best thing about him is that he's a guaranteed starter and Celta were actually one of the better defensive teams away from home in La Liga last season. 0.0545 None

19 Fernando

Martinez Almeria 32 Of the promoted clubs, Martinez might have the best chance for success, coming off a stellar season (33 goals allowed, 16 clean sheets in 41 matches) and receiving more investment into the outfield than his competitors in Girona and Valladolid. On a team like Almeria, that can only go so far, but he'll be cheap when cards are available and as long as he's the expected starter for coming years, that could be enough to take on an investment. No cards Dragan

Rosic