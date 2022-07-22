Sorare 2022/23 Bundesliga Goalkeeper Rankings

1 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 36 Neuer is 36 years old, but that's nothing to worry about for Bayern Munich's No. 1 goalkeeper. Over the 2021/22 season, Neuer allowed the fewest goals per 90 minutes in Bundesliga (0.91) and that probably won't change this season. Bayern are set to have a stellar defense once more and Neuer has shown no signs of slowing down in the latter parts of his career as he looks for his 11th-straight Bundesliga title. Throw in the upcoming World Cup and it's clear why his floor price is so high. .359 Sven Ulreich

Dortmund 24 Kobel made the switch from Stuttgart to Dortmund last season and had mixed results. He conceded 39 goals in 29 starts and only made six clean sheets despite Dortmund finishing second in the table. Kobel is clearly talented and his second year with the club should be a chance to establish himself among the best in the Bundesliga. .215 Marcel Lotka

Leverkusen 32 Hradecky and Leverkusen conceded 44 goals during the 2021/22 season with an injury-riddled back-line that offered little help for the veteran goalkeeper. He made 110 saves, the fourth most in the league and 33 more than any other keeper who finished in the top four. .148 Andrey Lunev

4 Peter Gulacsi RB Leipzig 32 Gulacsi may not be the flashiest name on this list, but he was sublime last season conceding the same amount of goals as Neuer (37) despite playing with an inferior defense. The hope for fans is that Gulacsi allows the same amount of goals this season but Leipzig score more en route to a better spot in the table. .176 Janis Blaswich

5 Mark Flekken SC Freiburg 29 Flekken is one of the fastest rising goalkeepers in the Bundesliga after posting the third-best goals allowed per match (1.22) behind only Gulacsi and Neuer. The addition of the Europa League is a nice boost to his value, especially since he figures to feature in the majority of those midweek matches, as well. .185 Benjamin

6 Yann Sommer Borussia M'gladbach 33 Sommer has long been one of the top keepers in the Bundesliga and he kept that going with a stellar 116 saves in 2021/22, second most in the league. The defense in front of Sommer is concerning (Gladbach finished 10th and gave up 61 goals last season), but he's shown the ability to overcome porous defensive units and he's only a few years removed from 13 clean sheets in the 2018/19 campaign. .147 Tobias Sippel

Schwabe FC Koln 27 Schwabe wasn't supposed to be the No. 1 option for Koln heading into the 2021/22 season, as Timo Horn was the guy. However, Horn picked up an injury in November and Schwabe never looked back. He put together a stellar season making 72 saves in 21 starts, allowing only 1.33 goals per match. He's just 27 years old and has fully usurped Horn for the starting job in 2022/23. .117 Timo Horn

8 Kevin Trapp Eintracht

Frankfurt 32 Trapp has been one of the best keepers in the Bundesliga throughout his career and last season was no exception. However, Eintracht Frankfurt fell down the table and finished with a negative goal differential, while Trapp secured just five clean sheets. Still, he's the clear No. 1 and will have Champions League matches this season, which is a boost even if Frankfurt struggle to finish in the top half again. .124 Diant Ramaj

9 Koen Casteels Wolfsburg 30 Casteels finds himself in the middle of the pack as far as Bundesliga keepers go, something that was the story last season. Casteels is a solid keeper, a stable quantity playing in a stable team and a nailed-on starter heading into the 2022/23 season, but the lack of UEFA midweek matches hurts his value for the upcoming campaign. .110 Pavao Pervan

10 Florian Muller Stuttgart 24 Muller had a rough 2021/22 season, similar to Stuttgart as a whole, as they barely escaped relegation. He made fewer saves last season while securing fewer clean sheets (four) and allowing more goals than the prior campaign. Of course, that means improvement is all but inevitable for him and at just 24 years old, he still has a bright future if things go better than last season. .085 Fabian

Christensen Hertha Berlin 23 Christensen has the road to a starting job paved for him after the transfers of Marcel Lotka and Alexander Schwolow. If all goes well for Christensen, he's just 23 years old and will be a starting goalkeeper in the Bundesliga. His first club starts were in the relegation playoff against Hamburg where Christensen conceded one goal across two legs to keep Hertha in the league. Rune Jarstein is an experienced goalkeeper who has been out more than a year due to injury, so if Christensen doesn't work out, Hertha have someone else to turn to. .110 Rune Jarstein

12 Robin Zentner Mainz 05 27 Mainz jumped a few spots in the table last season to finish eighth and that led to 10 clean sheets for Zentner, who only had five the prior campaign. Repeating that mark will be difficult, but Mainz added more pieces to their back line this summer and that could lead to another positive season for Zentner. The most difficult thing for Mainz to replicate will be the 11 goals allowed in 17 home matches, boosting Zentner's value a ridiculous amount at home compared to away. .085 Finn Dahmen

Baumann Hoffenheim 32 Baumann has been Hoffenheim's No. 1 since the 2014/15 season and that's not going to change for a couple years, as his contract was extended to 2024 this past December. Getting to eight clean sheets would be considered good again this season and while the absence of UEFA hurts his Sorare value, that could lead to more consistent performances from Hoffenheim as a whole. .0693 Luca Philipp

Ronnow Union Berlin 29 Ronnow only played seven matches last season, but Andreas Luthe is gone and it's Ronnow is now competing with Lennart Grill for the job. Union Berlin had a stellar defensive record conceding only 44 goals in the 2021/22 season and Ronnow could be set for a nice campaign if he stays healthy and doesn't make too many mistakes. He's never been a lockdown No. 1 in the Bundesliga, so this role is something new for him even if it seems favorable. There is a lot of buzz surrounding Grill as a potential starter, which is why Ronnow dropped down this list. .0782 Lennart Grill,

Jakob Busk

Bremen 30 Werder Bremen are back in the top division after a couple years of poor performances saw them relegated after the 2020/21 season. Even better, Pavlenka extended his contract with the club this summer and will remain there another three years. He made 100-plus saves in his prior four Bundesliga campaigns and if Werder can get back to levels seen a few years ago, allowing less than 50 goals is on the table, making Pavlenka an intriguing option once his cards are up for sale. No cards Michael

Zetterer

Riemann Bochum 33 Riemann finally got a crack at the Bundesliga in 2021/22 and even managed a Goalkeeper of the Year nomination for Bochum. He'll continue to rack up saves, but he doesn't present a ton of upside even if Bochum did better than many thought last campaign. With a drop off seeming possible, as Bochum are one of the favorites to be relegated this season, it's hard to see Riemann replicating some of last season's performances. .0583 Michael

Esser

Gikiewicz Augsburg 34 Augsburg haven't finished better than 12th in any of the last seven seasons, which is the main reason Gikiewicz is near the bottom of this list. He's started every match the last two seasons, but that doesn't mean much when you're constantly fighting relegation. He's set to turn 35 in October and unless he signs for a different team, doesn't present a ton of upside for the future outside of being a starting goalkeeper for at least one more season. .0510 Daniel Klein