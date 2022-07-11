Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings

1 Andre Blake

Philadelphia

Union 31 Blake is the best keeper in the league at the moment and takes the No. 1 spot. A two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winner in 2016 and 2020, he leads the league this season in goals allowed per 90 minutes and save percentage. Jamaica's No. 1 is also excellent on penalties, as he saved three of the four spot kicks that came his way in 2021. 200 Matt Freese

2 Carlos Coronel

New York

Red Bulls 25 The Red Bulls allowed the joint-fewest goals in MLS in 2021 (33) and Coronel's shot stopping (4.2 goals prevented, fifth-best mark in the league) was a major reason why. His advanced statistics are more pedestrian in 2022, but he has kept five clean sheets and is conceding just one goal per game, and he's also just 25 years old. 153 Ryan Meara

3 Gabriel Slonina Chicago Fire 18 Slonina has cooled off a bit since his blistering start to 2022 when he kept five clean sheets in the first seven games, as a 17-year-old, no less. But he still has a higher ceiling than anyone on this list and would be higher in our rankings if not for the high probability of a move away from Chicago at some point in the near future. He's pricey because of age, but it wouldn't be surprising if he transferred to a bigger club soon and was stashed on the bench or even in a youth team. 274 Chris Brady

Spencer Richey

4 Sean Johnson

NYCFC 33 Johnson has looked his usual impressive self this season (most of the time) after winning the MLS Cup in 2021. He still has a few years of high-level play left in the tank, which is why he's this high in the rankings, no matter what NYCFC decide to do with him. Plus, it looks like he might sneak into the U.S.'s World Cup roster this winter as the third-choice keeper. 154 Luis Barraza

5 Maxime Crepeau

LAFC 28 Crepeau prevented an MLS-high 7.7 goals on an average Whitecaps team in 2021. While he hasn't been able to recreate that form this season, he has a much better team in front of him in LAFC, which still have one of the the best defensive records in the Western Conference despite his individual wobbles. Unless he really falls off in the second half of the season, he's expected to remain the team's No. 1 in 2023. 157 Tomas Romero

6 Maarten Paes

FC Dallas 24 Paes is having a solid rookie season in MLS as FC Dallas have improved from the Western Conference's worst defensive team in 2021 to one of the best in 2022. He ranks in the top-half among goalkeepers on this list in goals allowed per 90 minutes, save percentage and goals prevented, and he still has plenty of room to grow as he gains more experience with his new club. 101 Jimmy Maurer

7 Dayne St. Clair

Minnesota United 25 St. Clair has quietly become one of the most promising young goalkeepers on the continent after emerging from Tyler Miller's shadow in Minnesota last season. He led the league in goals prevented early in 2022 and also has a high save-percentage rate. At 25 years old, he will only improve and he could become the starter for Canada's national team in the future. 103 Tyler Miller

8 Roman Celentano

FC Cincinnati 21 It's not quite a sure thing to say that Celentano has taken over as the starting goalkeeper in Cincinnati, but the 21-year-old has certainly outperformed Alec Kann, who missed about two months of the season with a lower-body injury. Celentano leads his teammate in goals allowed per 90 minutes, save percentage and goals prevented. He's young and should remain in net, which is more than you can say about most under-23 players in the league. The main question is if you should pay for him because it's not like FCC have an above average back line. 257 Alec Kann

9 Eloy Room

Columbus Crew 33 Columbus hasn't been able to click as a team since winning the MLS Cup in 2020, but even at 33 years old, Room continues to be a rock at the back. He ranks near the top of the charts in a lot of stats and the Crew still have one of the better back lines in the league. 96 Brady Scott

10 Brad Stuver

Austin FC 31 Austin is the storyline of the season, as the second-year expansion club is near the top of the table and keeping pace with a much-heralded LAFC side competing for the Supporters' Shield. Stuver has been in top form on this run, preventing a high rate of goals, which is bettered only by St. Clair across the league in 2022. 111 Andrew Tarbell

11 Kristijan Kahlina

Charlotte FC 29 New expansion team Charlotte are over performing the expectations of their previous head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez as the team sits just two points outside the playoff spots halfway through its debut season. Kahlina has been one of their most important players, as he's top 10 in clean sheets, save percentage and goals prevented among keepers on this list. 87 Pablo Sisniega

12 Zac MacMath

Real Salt Lake 30 MacMath is in an interesting position, as he's been one of the better keepers in MLS this season in terms of clean sheets and save percentage. Yet, most people would probably consider him the second-best goalie on his team after 20-year-old David Ochoa impressed in leading Real Salt Lake to the Western Conference final in 2021. Ochoa has been benched, or sometimes dropped entirely, for the first half of 2022, but there is no guarantee that he won't at some point return and take the starting job back from MacMath. 103 David Ochoa

13 Jonathan Bond

LA Galaxy 29 Bond and the Galaxy are having a much better 2022, as he's improved his goals allowed per 90 minutes, as well as his goals prevented total, and LA is back in the Western Conference playoff picture as a result. His backup Jonathan Klinsmann is capable of the spectacular but is yet to hit the levels of consistency required to displace Bond as the starter. 105 Jonathan

Klinsmann

14 Pedro Gallese

Orlando City 32 Gallese has slipped a few spots down the rankings since our 2021 list and some defensive lapses are a good reason for that. Hid underlying numbers have been subpar, but he's still the No. 1 for the Peru national team and even if he doesn't have a future in Orlando, the hope is that his next club will be included in Sorare. 104 Mason

Stajduhar

15 Drake Callender Inter Miami 24 Callender took over in net for Inter Miami in early May and hasn't looked back despite opening the season as the No. 3. Clement Diop started the first three matches and then Nick Marsman picked up an injury after starting the next five. Since, Callender has been a stout goalkeeper and the odds are in his favor to remain in net even when Marsman is back from injury. It's not a situation that's set in stone, but as seen in his Sorare price, most believe Callender will remain the starter. 100 Nick Marsman

16 JT Marcinkowski

San Jose

Earthquakes 25 The Earthquakes have been one of the most entertaining teams in 2022, but for all the wrong reasons from Marcinkowski's point of view, as he's conceding a ton of goals. Individually, his numbers aren't terrible, but as long as he stays in San Jose, there is little chance that he's able to rise above the chaos of his club. 94 Emmanuel

Ochoa

17 Thomas Hasal Vancouver

Whitecaps 23 Hasal is another keeper who has been out about two months due to injury, though he is expected to return from a broken finger soon. His backup Cody Cropper has generally outperformed him, especially in goals allowed per 90 minutes and goals prevented, and Vancouver manager Vanni Sartini has hinted at an open competition upcoming for the starting job. Still, Cropper is a journeyman in MLS, while Hasal is 23 years old with a much brighter future. 96 Cody Cropper

18 Stefan Frei

Seattle

Sounders 36 Seattle became the first MLS team to win the current iteration of the CONCACAF Champions League in the spring and Frei was named the best player of the tournament. However, that run has come at a cost to the team domestically, as the starters have been rotated regularly throughout the campaign. Frei is also edging up in age and his days of being an elite goalkeeper are about done unless he can show something else in the final few months of the 2022 season. 73 Stefan

Cleveland

19 Sebastian Breza CF Montreal 24 Montreal is somehow fighting near the top of the standings despite having a poor defensive record. The team is potent in attack but porous in defense, and Breza has the second-worst save percentage and goals prevented tally among goalkeepers on this list. Still, he's only 24 years old and figures to be a starter in MLS as long as he wants to stay. 72 James

Pantemis

20 Steve Clark Houston

Dynamo 36 Clark has been a rock for the Dynamo this campaign, ranking in the top 10 in save percentage, goals prevented and clean sheets, and also placing in the top half in goals allowed per 90 minutes. This also comes off the back of an MLS Cup final appearance with Portland last season. The downside is that he's 36 years old and may only have one more season of elite goalkeeping left in him with Michael Nelson in the waiting and hoping for a bigger chance. 82 Michael Nelson

21 Aljaz Ivacic Portland

Timbers 28 Ivacic took over the starting job in Portland this season after Clark moved to Houston and it hasn't been smooth sailing for the Timbers as they attempt to defend the Western Conference championship. Ivacic has been a good shot stopper despite this being his first season as a full-time starter, so there is hope for improvement. On the other end of that, his starting role also isn't guaranteed after this season, especially if Portland doesn't make the playoffs. 79 David Bingham

22 Rocco Rios Novo Atlanta

United 20 A torn Achilles put Brad Guzan on the shelf and his future up in the air. Rios Novo eventually found his way into the starting XI and as of early July, he was still getting the nod above Raul Gudino, who transfered from Chivas Guadalajara. There's always the chance Gudino takes over and Rios Novo goes back to Lanus after not showing enough in limited starts. In addition to an uncertain future, Atlanta has had defensive issues this season, and at this point, you're only paying for age with Rios Novo turning 20 this summer. 131 Raul Gudino

Brad Guzan

23 William Yarbrough Colorado

Rapids 33 The Rapids topped the West last season while boasting the conference's second-best defense (1.03 goals allowed per game) despite Yarbrough individually having a poor campiagn in terms of goals prevented. He's been a little better this season in terms of the underlying numbers, but Colorado is still struggling to win games, something that doesn't help the goalkeeper's upside. 78 Abraham

Rodriguez

24 Joe Willis

Nashville SC 33 Nashville has conceded the fourth-fewest goals across the last two seasons combined (trailing only Philadelphia, Seattle and the Red Bulls), but how much of that is due to Willis in goal versus an excellent defense? The former Houston goalkeeper has never been a standout in the league. Still, he's done enough to keep his job, something he'll hope to do going into 2023 unless Nashville decides to get someone else or even give Elliot Panicco a bigger shot. 63 Elliot Panicco

25 Rafael Romo D.C. United 32 Following Bill Hamid's hand surgery, Rafael Romo was inserted into the rankings, as he'll close the season as United's No. 1. The future is unclear for Hamid, while Romo could turn this opportunity into a starting gig next season. Unfortunately for Romo, D.C. have been porous in the back, as Romo allowed multiple goals in four of his first five starts this season. 71 Bill Hamid

26 Alex Bono Toronto FC 28 Bono seems to have lost his starting job to Quentin Westberg, something that has gone back and forth the last couple years. Bono is younger, so he's still more intriguing, while Westberg may be out of the league soon. It doesn't seem like Bono's future is at Toronto unless he can string together some positive results and show some promise before the end of the season. 34 Quentin

Westberg

27 Tim Melia Sporting

Kansas City 36 It's safe to say 36-year-old Melia is past his prime, and he's far removed from his MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2017. His underlying numbers aren't great and his contract expires at the end of the season. That's the main reason John Pulskamp, at 21 years old, has been the more expensive goalkeeper at Sorare most of the season. Melia continues to start, but Pulskamp appears to be the future for SKC. 54 John Pulskamp