Martin Terrier headshot

Martin Terrier Injury: Viewed in gym

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Terrier (Achilles) is working in the gym again, according to his club.

Terrier is seeing some progress in his recovery from an Achilles injury that dates back to mid-January, as he was able to work out in the gym. This is good news, as he is seeing some work already. However, he still needs to see much more work before a return, likely not fit until around the second month of the next season.

Martin Terrier
Bayer Leverkusen
