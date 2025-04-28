Martin Terrier Injury: Viewed in gym
Terrier (Achilles) is working in the gym again, according to his club.
Terrier is seeing some progress in his recovery from an Achilles injury that dates back to mid-January, as he was able to work out in the gym. This is good news, as he is seeing some work already. However, he still needs to see much more work before a return, likely not fit until around the second month of the next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now