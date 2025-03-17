Mateo Retegui News: Ineffective versus Inter

Retegui registered three shots (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Retegui had only a few weak and imprecise attempts in this one as Francesco Acerbi blanketed him. He has scored twice, provided an assist and tallied 12 shots (three on target), five chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five fixtures.