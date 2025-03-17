Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateo Retegui headshot

Mateo Retegui News: Ineffective versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Retegui registered three shots (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Retegui had only a few weak and imprecise attempts in this one as Francesco Acerbi blanketed him. He has scored twice, provided an assist and tallied 12 shots (three on target), five chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five fixtures.

Mateo Retegui
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now