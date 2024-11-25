Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 26

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Things are becoming more important by the week with UEFA Champions League's league phase entering the latter stages. Similar to what has been the case in recent weeks, there are nine matches Tuesday and nine more Wednesday. Bayern Munich hosting PSG may be the tastiest matchup with both teams searching for three points.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for PSG at Bayern Munich

Under 2.5 goals between Bayern Munich and PSG +175

Bayern Munich scored nine goals past Dinamo Zagreb in their UCL opener in September and looked like a true contender, but their performances since have been disappointing. They lost to Aston Villa and Barcelona in back-to-back matches, and then halted that streak with a 1-0 victory over Benfica. PSG haven't been much better, as they're riding a three-game winless skid in the competition (D1, L2) and recently suffered a 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid.

Three of PSG's four Champions League matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals, and the same has happened in two of Bayern's last three. Both teams boast an abundance of attacking power, but it seems neither Vincent Kompany nor Luis Enrique have managed to get the best out of their players three months into the season. Expect another low-scoring affair, since both teams need to win and neither will want to commit too many mistakes.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Atalanta at Young Boys

Mateo Retegui to score anytime for Atalanta +100

Atalanta might sit outside the top eight after four matches, but there's no question they've been performing at a high level. The Serie A side and reigning UEFA Europa League champions are one of two teams that have yet to concede a goal through four matches, and they shouldn't have problems getting past Young Boys, especially if Retegui leads the attacking line.

The Italy international has found the back of the net five times across Atalanta's last eight games between the Serie A and the UCL, and he opened the scoring in the team's most recent win, a 3-1 victory over Parma this past Saturday. Young Boys have been one of the worst defensive teams in the UCL this season, and they don't seem to have the weapons to slow Retegui down. After all, the Swiss club has conceded 11 times in four UCL matches. Only Slovan Bratislava, Red Star and Dinamo Zagreb have allowed more.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for AC Milan at Slovan Bratislava

SGP: AC Milan to win + both teams to score 'No' +100

AC Milan have been trending in the right direction, and their 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in their most recent UCL match was a reassurance of what they can achieve on the European stage when playing their best. The Rossoneri side has struggled a bit in Serie A, but they're on a two-game winning run in the Champions League. They shouldn't have problems making it three wins in a row when traveling to Slovakia to take on Slovan Bratislava.

Despite competing hard in every game they've played, Slovan have looked overmatched against most opponents. Perhaps the best evidence of this is that they've conceded at least four goals in three of their four matches. Their record of 15 goals conceded in just four games is the second-worst mark in the UCL, and they've found the back of the net just twice in that span. There's a gulf of difference between both sides, and Milan should reflect that in the score by securing an easy win, along with their first clean sheet of the current European campaign.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for RB Leipzig at Inter Milan

Both teams to score between Inter and Leipzig -143

RB Leipzig have lost their first four UCL matches, but they've been incredibly unlucky, with three of those losses coming after they scored the opening goal of the game. Furthermore, excluding their 1-0 loss to Juventus, their other three matches have finished with both teams scoring and over 2.5 total goals. It wouldn't be shocking if they managed to find the back of the net once again on this trip to Italy.

Even though they'll be squaring up against Inter, one of two teams that has yet to concede a Champions League, Leipzig have enough firepower to match up with any team in Europe. Inter are no slouch, either, and they arrive into this game in high spirits following a huge 5-0 win over Verona in the Serie A this past weekend. Both sides feature incredible attacking talent, such as Lois Openda, Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Sesko, among others, so a scenario in which both teams find the back of the net wouldn't be surprising.

