Mateo Retegui News: Stymied by Cagliari

Retegui had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in 56 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.

Retegui paid the price for the lack of energy and effectiveness by Atalanta in this one and was pulled early ahead of the return leg versus Porto. He has scored four goals, all in the same game, and notched 13 shots (six on target), four chances created and three crosses (two accurate) in the last five bouts.