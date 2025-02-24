Fantasy Soccer
Mathias Jensen headshot

Mathias Jensen Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Jensen missed Friday's 4-0 win against Leicester due to a minor adductor injury and will also be unavailable for Wednesday's match, coach Thomas Frank confirmed in a press conference. "He's got a minor adductor injury, unfortunately. Wednesday will be too soon, but we'll see beyond that."

Jensen will miss a second consecutive match due to a minor adductor injury and could target a return on Saturday against Aston Villa. However, his absence should not affect the starting lineup, as he has primarily been a bench option recently.

Mathias Jensen
Brentford
