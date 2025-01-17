DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Jan. 18

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

We weren't going to have any content for this slate, but then I saw the prices for Saturday's contest and had to write something up. Any time Alex Iwobi is more than $10,000, you have to write about it. Oddly enough, that's in my contract.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Keane Lewis-Potter (BRE vs. LIV, $3,700): Is this a joke article? It could be. But you need to save money somewhere on this slate and I'm a KLP truther. He's shown upside at times and if he can send in a few crosses, I think that's worth a shot. I also think teams are focusing on Trent Alexander-Arnold's side, which means Lewis-Potter should be in advantageous situations. Fade him at your own peril.

Mohamed Salah (LIV at BRE, $12,000): Maybe I should've written about this guy first. On the opposite side of KLP is Salah, who is seemingly at max pricing for a Premier League slate. I think there will be goals in this game and while Darwin Nunez ($5,200) might be the obvious play if he starts, I don't care. Cody Gakpo ($11,200) and Luis Diaz ($8,900) are tournament pivots, but Salah has been so good this season you don't want to fade him completely.

Pricing Iwobi and Raul Jimenez ($10,000) at this level is somewhat ludicrous. Leicester City have been bad, but these guys have plenty of bad performances in them and it's away from home. Jean-Philippe Mateta ($6,100) is a good shout if West Ham can't figure out their defensive issues under Graham Potter. Crystal Palace were mostly disappointing at Leicester last game, but I'm not ready to give up on their floors yet.

MIDFIELDERS

Eberechi Eze (CRY at WHU, $8,300): Midfield is pretty brutal given the prices. Still, I proclaimed in our discord midweek (rotowire.com/chat) that any time Eze is in this price range against a mediocre team, he's a lock. Unfortunately, he backed that up with a dead game but was eventually bailed out by a late assist. Eze isn't a lock, but if people are spending up for the Liverpool or Fulham guys, I think he makes more sense.

Bryan Mbeumo (BRE vs. LIV, $7,000): I think the Brentford-Liverpool game will be the best one to target on the slate. That means it could get pretty frantic, which is usually good for fantasy points. Mbeumo had nearly a 15-point floor against Man City and I think he's a great tournament play once again, though teammate Yoane Wissa ($5,900) is much cheaper. For cash games, Mikkel Damsgaard ($4,700) is even cheaper. Mathias Jensen ($3,100) is near minimum pricing and he took sets over Damsgaard last game.

Lucas Paqueta (WHU at CRY, $4,500): Based off early comments from Potter, he loves Paqueta, who has been playing as somewhat of a false nine the last couple matches. He doesn't often have much of a floor, but this role under Potter has changed that, as he's drawn 12 fouls in those two games. Throw in possible penalties and him being a focal point of the attack, and he's reasonable in cash games.

If you're not playing Lewis-Potter, you can dive to the bottom of the barrel at midfield. Bilal El Khannouss ($3,300) has minutes concerns but is splitting set pieces. Teammate Stephy Mavididi ($5,300) is a little more expensive without sets but seemingly more likely for 90 minutes.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV at BRE, $6,600)

Antonee Robinson (FUL at LEI, $6,000)

Pay up for the best guys. Alexander-Arnold thrives the most in up-and-down matches because his passing often leads to great scoring opportunities when both teams are running. Robinson has really turned up his offensive game the last couple months and Leicester are a poor opponent. At some point Robinson's price will be prohibitive but not yet.

I'm always a proponent of Daniel Munoz ($5,000), who seems to be priced correctly. Woyo Coulibaly ($3,000) could be an interesting option because of price if he makes his debut for Leicester. The West Ham full-backs always look exciting on the surface but rarely live up to expectations unless you play Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($4,100) every time he makes the scoresheet.

GOALKEEPER

Mark Flekken (BRE vs. LIV, $3,700): I'm fine spending down in this spot because Flekken is usually good for multiple saves and often hits up to five. I also don't trust any of the expensive goalkeepers. If you have the money, Lukasz Fabianski ($4,800) and Dean Henderson ($4,500) might have the best chances to keep clean sheets.

