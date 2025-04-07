Matias Coccaro News: Socres equalizer as sub

Matias Coccaro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juárez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Coccaro scored his first Liga MX goal by scoring the 67th-minute equalizer 10 minutes after coming onto the pitch. He also created one chance in the game, which was his fourth in the 190 minutes he has played since joining Atlas.