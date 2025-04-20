Mats Wieffer News: Notches assist in loss

Wieffer assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Brentford.

Wieffer picked up his first start in seven league appearances and did not take long to make his presence felt, as he assisted on his squad's first goal of the match, in first half extra time. This also marked the second time this season that he tied his season high of two chances created. Additionally, this marked the third time on the campaign that he logged at least 40 completed passes.