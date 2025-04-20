Fantasy Soccer
Mats Wieffer headshot

Mats Wieffer News: Notches assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Wieffer assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Brentford.

Wieffer picked up his first start in seven league appearances and did not take long to make his presence felt, as he assisted on his squad's first goal of the match, in first half extra time. This also marked the second time this season that he tied his season high of two chances created. Additionally, this marked the third time on the campaign that he logged at least 40 completed passes.

