Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matteo Guendouzi headshot

Matteo Guendouzi News: Creates two chances versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Guendouzi had one shot (one on goal), two tackles (one won), one clearance and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Guendouzi was okay on both ends in a match that didn't have a lot of offense and put together a well-rounded stat line. He has registered six crosses (one accurate), five key passes, eight tackles (three won) and six interceptions in his last five outings.

Matteo Guendouzi
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now