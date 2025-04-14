Matteo Guendouzi News: Creates two chances versus Roma
Guendouzi had one shot (one on goal), two tackles (one won), one clearance and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.
Guendouzi was okay on both ends in a match that didn't have a lot of offense and put together a well-rounded stat line. He has registered six crosses (one accurate), five key passes, eight tackles (three won) and six interceptions in his last five outings.
