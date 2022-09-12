DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Galeno , POR vs. BRU ($7,400): Porto are sizable favorites and have an implied goal total sitting around two at home against Club Brugge with set pieces up for grabs as Otavio is expected out. Galeno took a corner over

Tuesday's slate is down to five games after Rangers-Napoli was moved to Wednesday. It's different than most of the Champions League slates we've seen in that there aren't massive favorites or players with outstanding goalscoring odds. Mohamed Salah ($9,000) has the best odds at -110 with Liverpool at home against Ajax. He's followed closely by Robert Lewandowski ($11,900) at -105 with Barcelona underdogs away to Bayern Munich. The Liverpool-Ajax and Bayern-Barcelona matchups will be popular targets in tournaments, as both have implied totals around 3.5. None of the expensive forwards stand out for cash games. Dusan Tadic ($11,000) and Ousmane Dembele ($10,400) are overpriced as underdogs. I wouldn't mind going to Leroy Sane ($9,400), but he doesn't seem necessary at that price against Barcelona. You could also consider Raphinha ($7,600) on the opposite side of that matchup, but he doesn't seem necessary either with a tough matchup in Munich. Sadio Mane ($7,900) and Thomas Muller ($7,300) are better suited for tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Tuesday's slate is down to five games after Rangers-Napoli was moved to Wednesday. It's different than most of the Champions League slates we've seen in that there aren't massive favorites or players with outstanding goalscoring odds. Mohamed Salah ($9,000) has the best odds at -110 with Liverpool at home against Ajax. He's followed closely by Robert Lewandowski ($11,900) at -105 with Barcelona underdogs away to Bayern Munich. The Liverpool-Ajax and Bayern-Barcelona matchups will be popular targets in tournaments, as both have implied totals around 3.5. None of the expensive forwards stand out for cash games. Dusan Tadic ($11,000) and Ousmane Dembele ($10,400) are overpriced as underdogs. I wouldn't mind going to Leroy Sane ($9,400), but he doesn't seem necessary at that price against Barcelona. You could also consider Raphinha ($7,600) on the opposite side of that matchup, but he doesn't seem necessary either with a tough matchup in Munich. Sadio Mane ($7,900) and Thomas Muller ($7,300) are better suited for tournaments.

Galeno, POR vs. BRU ($7,400): Porto are sizable favorites and have an implied goal total sitting around two at home against Club Brugge with set pieces up for grabs as Otavio is expected out. Galeno took a corner over the weekend and you might remember him taking some for Braga in seasons past. Even without set pieces, he has a decent floor and considerable goal/assist equity with Porto expected to control possession and create chances. Looking a bit cheaper at some GPP options, Patrik Schick ($6,500) and Moussa Diaby ($6,300) won't be too popular with Leverkusen at home against Atletico in a low-total game. Likewise for Alexis Sanchez ($6,200) and Luis Suarez ($5,700) at home against Eintracht Frankfurt. Marseille will be looking to bounce back after their chances against Spurs last week were ended by an early red card. Diogo Jota ($6,000) would obviously be worth taking a chance on at such a cheap price if he starts over Darwin Nunez.

Toni Martinez, POR vs. BRU ($4,100): Martinez and Evanilson ($4,700) are expected to lead the line for Porto in the absence of Mehdi Taremi and both are exceptionally cheap for their equivalent goalscoring odds of +140. Rostering one of them makes it easier to afford Kimmich and the Liverpool full-backs.

MIDFIELDERS

Joshua Kimmich, BAY vs. BAR ($10,000): Kimmich is definitely a bit overpriced, but it's still relatively easy to afford him in cash games with the cheap value at forward and midfield, and the Liverpool full-backs underpriced. He's still taking the majority of sets for Bayern and almost always plays 90 minutes. There are no other options until you go down to Cengiz Under ($6,400) and Kerem Demirbay ($6,200). Under would take the sets for Marseille if Dimitri Payet or Jordan Veretout aren't the lineup and he has plenty of open-play upside, too. Deimirbay takes most of the sets for Leverkusen, who should control possession at home against Atletico. Elsewhere in this range, Jamal Musiala ($6,300) has been in great form this season and looks like a decent option for tournaments.

Casper Nielsen, BRU at POR ($3,200): Nielsen splits corners with Andreas Skov Olsen ($4,900) for Brugge, who are underdogs against Porto, but that's not really what I'd consider a prohibitive matchup. Matheus Uribe ($3,700) takes penalties and maybe the odd corner kick for Porto. For tournaments, you can consider Matteo Guendouzi ($3,900) if he starts in an attacking role like he has been recently. Below Kimmich, no one really stands out as a priority. I highlighted Nielsen because he's cheapest and usually plays 90 minutes.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold, LIV vs. AJA ($6,500): I made the mistake of fading Alexander-Arnold last week and it cost me as he sent in 13 crosses and put up 18.5 floor points in a back-and-forth game against Napoli. Tuesday's matchup against Ajax could be similar, but considering Alexander-Arnold could easily be priced at $8,000 or above, the matchup is almost irrelevant.

Kostas Tsimikas, LIV vs. AJA ($6,200): The same goes for Tsimikas, who will split corners with Alexander-Arnold. He's clearly underpriced, especially with Andrew Robertson not fit to make the bench. Both Liverpool full-backs would be the first players in my cash lineup. Tournament options in this range include Nuno Tavares ($5,600) and Jeremie Frimpong ($5,000). Both players like to get forward and either could make the score-sheet in semi-favorable home matchups.

Joao Mario, POR vs. BRU ($3,400): Mario took three corners over the weekend in the absence of Otavio. Not much else needs to be said for a $3,400 right-back who plays for the slate's biggest favorite. I'd have no problem playing all three of these defenders in cash games.

GOALKEEPERS

Diogo Costa, POR vs. BRU ($6,100): It's a bit weird to see Costa priced above $6,000, but it makes sense when you consider that his 44-percent clean sheet odds are roughly 11 percent percent better than those of the next closest goalkeeper, Pau Lopez ($5,300) of Marseille. It's worth noting that Lopez has better odds than those of Alisson ($5,900) and Manuel Neuer ($5,700) above him. For cash games, I'll try to afford Costa and for GPPs, I'll likely spend down. Lukas Hradecky ($4,600) stands out for Leverkusen at home against Atletico with that game having the lowest total.