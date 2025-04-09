Fantasy Soccer
Matthijs De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Foot issue confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

De Ligt is struggling with a foot injury, per manager Ruben Amorim. "Matta has a problem in his foot, we are trying to assess. We still don't have the data that he can return,"

De Ligt missed the Manchester derby with the foot injury and is now on the sideline for a Thursday trip to Lyon. The defender will hope to make his return before Sunday's clash with Newcastle, though with the injury still being assessed that is doubtful.

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
