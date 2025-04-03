Matz Sels News: Continues stellar season

Sels recorded five saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Manchester United.

Sels once again put in a great shift for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday. The Belgian international made five saves, one diving save, and stopped four shots that came from inside his own box. Sels now leads all Premier League goalkeepers in clean sheets with 13 on the season, and is a key reason as to why Forest are close to securing European football for the first time in over 40 years.