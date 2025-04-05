Fantasy Soccer
Maxence Lacroix headshot

Maxence Lacroix Injury: Facing possible concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Lacroix was allowed to be substituted off as a concussion substitute Saturday but is still waiting for confirmation on the injury, according to manager Oliver Glaser, per Edmund Brack of the South London Press.

Lacroix looks to be facing a possible concussion, leaving him in doubt for the club's next contest against Manchester City. However, the injury has yet to be conformed, with the manager giving little more on the situation. He was replaced by Joel Ward, a possible replacement alongside Nathaniel Clyne if he Lacroix misses time.

Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace
