Maxime Crepeau

Maxime Crepeau Injury: Representing Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Crepeau has been called up by the Canadian national team and is out for Saturday's match against Colorado.

Crepeau will not return to play this week after his injury, instead he will travel with Canada to serve with the national team. Luckily this won't force a change, as James Pantemis is likely to continue in net while he is with Canada. He will look to return against Houston on March 30, possibly returning to a starting spot once fit.

Maxime Crepeau
Portland Timbers
