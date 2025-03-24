Merlin Rohl Injury: Suffers illness, hopeful for Sunday

Rohl was held out of a friendly over the international break due to an illness but is hopeful to return against Union Berlin on Sunday, according to Kicker.

Rohl has been handed an injury double, as he was first dealing with a heel contusion before the break but has now suffered an infection that kept him out of a friendly. Luckily, it appears he is on the mend and will look to eye the field again soon. A return could come as early as Sunday against Berlin, although they may be cautious and wait another week, as he is a regular starter when fit.