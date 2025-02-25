Micky van de Ven Injury: Back in maximum ten days

Van de Ven (undisclosed) is expected to return to the squad in seven to ten days, per coach Ange Postecoglou. "They are all tracking really well, all similar times, hopefully in the next seven to 10 days. A couple of them are already training but, over that period, we'll start incorporating them back into matchday squads."

Van de Ven is nearing a return to the squad and could feature against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. The defender missed the last four matches after playing only one half against Elfsborg in the Europa League and getting injured again. Once fully fit, the Dutchman is expected to compete with Kevin Danso for a starting role in central defense.