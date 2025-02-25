Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Micky van de Ven headshot

Micky van de Ven Injury: Back in maximum ten days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Van de Ven (undisclosed) is expected to return to the squad in seven to ten days, per coach Ange Postecoglou. "They are all tracking really well, all similar times, hopefully in the next seven to 10 days. A couple of them are already training but, over that period, we'll start incorporating them back into matchday squads."

Van de Ven is nearing a return to the squad and could feature against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. The defender missed the last four matches after playing only one half against Elfsborg in the Europa League and getting injured again. Once fully fit, the Dutchman is expected to compete with Kevin Danso for a starting role in central defense.

Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now