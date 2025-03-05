Micky van de Ven Injury: Fit for action

Van de Ven (undisclosed) is an option for Thursday's match against AZ Alkmaar, accoridng to manager Ange Postecoglou, per Alasdair Gold of Football London.

Van de Ven looks to be set for his return like a few others around his club, overcoming his undisclosed injury and training over the past week. This is significant news for the club, as he has dealt with a long string of injuries and has only played twice since Oct. 27 due to his injury. He should see a starting role in the coming days now that he is fit, although they may be cautious in his return to play and start him on the bench instead after such an injury-prone spell.