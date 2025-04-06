Mikkel Damsgaard News: Starts, logs four crosses

Damsgaard recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Chelsea.

On April 2, Damsgaard broke a three-month-long streak of starts because of an illness. Brentford's next game was Sunday, and he returned to the team's starting XI immediately. Damsgaard has attempted more than three crosses in five of his last nine appearances, which yielded a total of 52 crosses (15 accurate) for an average of 5.8 in the category.