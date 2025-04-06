Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikkel Damsgaard headshot

Mikkel Damsgaard News: Starts, logs four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Damsgaard recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Chelsea.

On April 2, Damsgaard broke a three-month-long streak of starts because of an illness. Brentford's next game was Sunday, and he returned to the team's starting XI immediately. Damsgaard has attempted more than three crosses in five of his last nine appearances, which yielded a total of 52 crosses (15 accurate) for an average of 5.8 in the category.

Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now