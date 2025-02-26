Milos Kerkez News: Assist in loss to Seagulls

Kerkez assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Brighton.

Kerkez put in his usual high work rate down Bournemouth's attacking left flank. He executed five clearances, engaged in 14 duels (winning eight) and in playmaking placed two crosses (one accurate) and four long balls (two accurate). His key contribution was developing an assist for the Cherries only goal scored by Justin Kluivert. The exciting 21-year-old left back has contributed to six clean sheets, got on the scoresheet twice and now has produced four assists. It had been seven EPL games since his last assist.