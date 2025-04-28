Milos Kerkez News: Five crosses in draw

Kerkez registered five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Kerkez delivered a solid shift Sunday executing three clearances and two interceptions. In playmaking he placed five crosses (one accurate) and four long balls (two accurate). From 24 appearances he has netted two, created five assists and contributed to eight clean sheets. He has helped ensure two clean sheets from the Cherries previous two games.