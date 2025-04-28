Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Milos Kerkez headshot

Milos Kerkez News: Five crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Kerkez registered five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Kerkez delivered a solid shift Sunday executing three clearances and two interceptions. In playmaking he placed five crosses (one accurate) and four long balls (two accurate). From 24 appearances he has netted two, created five assists and contributed to eight clean sheets. He has helped ensure two clean sheets from the Cherries previous two games.

Milos Kerkez
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now