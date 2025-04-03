Fantasy Soccer
Mohammed Kudus Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Kudus (undisclosed) was back in light training and is questionable for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Graham Potter. "Mo was in light training today and again has a chance."

Kudus looks to already be on the mend after missing the club's last match with an undisclosed injury. This is a good sign for the attacker, likely to train again Friday and further his chances of a return. He will likely be an option if passing a fitness test ahead of the contest, looking to see his starting spot back immediately if fit.

