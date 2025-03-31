Morgan Gibbs-White Injury: Suffers leg injury

Gibbs-White was forced off very late in extra time of Saturday's FA Cup win against Brighton due to a leg injury he picked up after hitting the post. He was struggling and his leg was painful, coach Nuno Espirito Santo said in a press conference, according to Nottingham Forest News. "We are going to assess him. He had a big contact against the post. His leg was not OK and he was struggling."

