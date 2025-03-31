Morgan Gibbs-White Injury: Suffers leg injury
Gibbs-White was forced off very late in extra time of Saturday's FA Cup win against Brighton due to a leg injury he picked up after hitting the post. He was struggling and his leg was painful, coach Nuno Espirito Santo said in a press conference, according to Nottingham Forest News. "We are going to assess him. He had a big contact against the post. His leg was not OK and he was struggling."
Gibbs-White will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his leg injury after a heavy collision with the post late in Saturday's game. If he is sidelined, Omari Hutchinson could see increased involvement in the attack until his return.
