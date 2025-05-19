Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myron Boadu headshot

Myron Boadu News: Heading back to Monaco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Boadu is leaving Bochum at the end of his loan spell and will return to Monaco with the aim of being fit for preseason, his former club announced.

Boadu has ended his loan with Bochum and is heading back to Monaco to prepare for the next campaign with the Monegasques. He scored nine goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season but they were not enough to help his former team avoid relegation to the second flight of German football.

Myron Boadu
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now