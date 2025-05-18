Myron Boadu News: Nets two in win

Boadu scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over FC St. Pauli.

Boadu picked up his fourth start and scored for the first time in eight appearances since returning from a four-game absence. This also marked his fourth consecutive outing with at least one chance created. Boadu was very productive in his first Bundesliga campaign, racking up nine goals, which is more than his last three seasons in Ligue 1 combined.