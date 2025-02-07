Fantasy Soccer
Nathan Ake headshot

Nathan Ake Injury: Uncertain Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Ake (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Leyton Orient, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Maybe some of them. We will see."

Ake is among three City players who are hoping to return during Saturday's FA Cup clash. The defender has missed multiple weeks and likely won't be risked in the starting XI even if fit for Saturday. Ake's last appearance was a Jan. 14 clash with Brentford.

Nathan Ake
Manchester City
