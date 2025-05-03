Nathan Patterson News: Records assist

Patterson assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

After logging a start at Chelsea to finish April, Patterson began his May with another start against Ipswich Town. Defensively, there was room for improvement on his part, considering he is part of a defensive unit that conceded multiple goals to a relegation-confirmed team at home. Offensively, Patterson's lineup addition proved worthwhile, as he logged the assist to Everton's second goal scored by Dwight McNeil.