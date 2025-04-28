Nathan Patterson News: Starts against Chelsea

Patterson registered one cross, an interception, one clearance and four tackles (three won) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Patterson saw his first start in two matches Saturday, earning the spot at right-back after going unused in the club's past two games. He would appear for 64 minutes during the match, having a decent effort in the one-goal loss. The defender continues to see more of a rotational role as the season ends, starting in only three of the 10 appearances he made while dealing with a few injuries throughout the campaign.