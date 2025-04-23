Nemanja Matic Injury: Spotted back in team training
Matic (hip) was spotted back in team training on Tuesday and should be available for Saturday's clash against Rennes, according to Olympique Et Lyonnais.
Matic missed the derby against Saint-Etienne and did not feature in the second leg against Manchester United in the Europa League due to a hip injury. He was spotted back in team training on Tuesday, suggesting he has recovered well and should be available to face Rennais on Saturday. With Corentin Tolisso sidelined for a few weeks due to a knee injury, Matic is likely to find a starting role more often in the coming days.
