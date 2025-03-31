Niclas Fullkrug Injury: Likely available against Wolves

Fullkrug (hamstring) will likely be available for Tuesday's clash with Wolves after training with the team, coach Graham Potter said in the press conference. "Fullkrug has been training with the group and more than likely will be in the squad. He hasn't played competitive football in a while and has had a fairly significant injury, so we will have to build his minutes up."

