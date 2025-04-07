Nico Schlotterbeck News: Back from suspension

Schlotterbeck completed his one-game suspension due to yellow cards accumulation and will be eligible to face Bayern in the Klassiker on Saturday.

Schlotterbeck missed Saturday's 4-1 win against Freiburg and is now available to play for their next league contest which will be the Klassiker against Bayern on Saturday. He should return directly to the starting squad in the central defense since he has been an undisputed starter for the black and yellows.