Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Matchday 15

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

After mid-week European action, the Bundesliga returns for Matchday 15, headlined by a matchup between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart. Injury-plagued Monchengladbach kick off the week against Werder Bremen, while top-of-the-table Leverkusen are the biggest favorite home against Frankfurt.

German Bundesliga Best Bets

Borussia Dortmund to beat Augsburg -105

I'm not as high on Dortmund as some, as I don't think this is the same caliber of team as prior seasons. That said, they topped their Champions League "Group of Death" of PSG, Milan and Newcastle. Following Wednesday's draw against PSG, they travel to Augsburg where the odds to win are low enough to take advantage. Mats Hummels is the lone regular who will miss the match through suspension, but Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck are both capable of manning the center of defense. Dortmund have only lost to fellow top sides Bayern, Leipzig and Stuttgart and should have enough to take down Augsburg on Saturday.

Under 2.5 goals between Koln and Freiburg -102

I played Freiburg last week with this exact bet against Wolfsburg, albeit at slightly better odds, and it hit. Koln come to town at the weekend and bring with them the lowest goalscoring total in the league with just 10 goals scored in 14 matches, while Freiburg remain near the bottom with just 17 goals scored. All of that makes me feel confident that this match will go under 2.5 goals in a tight affair. If you want to get really spicy you can pair the under 2.5 with Freiburg to win at home at +321.

SGP: Bayern Munich to win + Both Teams to Score 'Yes' +126

Bayern were thumped 5-1 at Frankfurt last weekend, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday. Bayern have been shaky by their lofty standards over the last month, but their home form remains impressive giving them an edge in this matchup. While I believe Bayern pull out the victory to settle their fans after last week's debacle, I like Stuttgart to score as they've put the ball in the back of the net in every match this season led by Serhou Guirassy's 16 league tallies.

Stuttgart have played well overall this season, though they've unsurprisingly struggled against fellow top sides losing 5-1 to Leipzig and 3-2 to Hoffenheim with their only impressive win being a 2-1 home takedown of Dortmund. The odds are better with this bet than a Bayern to win with over 2.5 goals bet and if the match goes over 2.5 goals, I don't think it'll be Bayern hitting three by themselves.

