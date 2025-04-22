Nicolas Dominguez News: Assists opener Monday

Dominguez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominguez set up the opening goal of Monday's match as he assisted Elliot Anderson's outside-the-box strike in the 5th minute. It marked his first goal contribution of the season despite him starting 19 matches and logging 1,628 minutes. With the chance created on that assist, he has now created at least one chance in 10 of his last 11 matches. He played well defensively too as he won eight duels, made three clearances and won two tackles before he was subbed off in the 58th minute for Ryan Yates.