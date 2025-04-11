Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe Injury: Option to face Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Pepe (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Betis, according to manager Marcelino Garcia Toral, per Victor Franch of Marca.

Pepe looks to be an option once again after some time on the sidelines due to an undisclosed injury. This is solid news for the club, as he did start in their two matches before the injury. That said, he will hope to see that spot back immediately, starting in three of his past four appearances.

Nicolas Pepe
Villarreal

