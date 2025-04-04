Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Pepe headshot

Nicolas Pepe Injury: Won't be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Pepe (undisclosed) won't be available for Sunday's game against Athletic Club, manager Marcelino told media Friday. "Pepe won't be available, he's recovering from a long injury layoff."

The extent of the injury is uncertain, but Pepe, who returned with a knock after the international break on March, has yet to resume full training. This means his next chance to play will come against Real Betis on Sunday, April 13.

Nicolas Pepe
Villarreal
More Stats & News
