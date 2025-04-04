Nicolas Pepe Injury: Won't be available Sunday
Pepe (undisclosed) won't be available for Sunday's game against Athletic Club, manager Marcelino told media Friday. "Pepe won't be available, he's recovering from a long injury layoff."
The extent of the injury is uncertain, but Pepe, who returned with a knock after the international break on March, has yet to resume full training. This means his next chance to play will come against Real Betis on Sunday, April 13.
