Nicolas Pepe News: On bench against Betis
Pepe (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Real Betis.
Pepe will be an option as expected, looking to appear as a substitute in either Thierno Barry's or Ayoze Perez's place up front. The Ivorian started two consecutive games before getting hurt and attempted multiple shots and crosses in each of those performances. However, he has yet to produce a goal contribution in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now