Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolo Barella headshot

Nicolo Barella News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Barella completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Parma.

Barella was sorely missed as Inter couldn't manage their lead in this one. He'll return to the XI over Kristjan Asllani in the Champions League but could be load-managed in the ensuing Serie A fixtures. He has assisted twice and added five shots (one on target), nine key passes, 10 crosses (five accurate) and seven tackles (five won) in his last five displays.

Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now