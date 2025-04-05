Nicolo Barella News: Clears suspension

Barella completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Parma.

Barella was sorely missed as Inter couldn't manage their lead in this one. He'll return to the XI over Kristjan Asllani in the Champions League but could be load-managed in the ensuing Serie A fixtures. He has assisted twice and added five shots (one on target), nine key passes, 10 crosses (five accurate) and seven tackles (five won) in his last five displays.