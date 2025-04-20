Niklas Stark News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Stark recorded one cross (zero accurate) and 15 clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Bochum. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Stark kept his fifth clean sheet of the season Saturday, three of which have come in his last four starts. He shattered his previous season high with 15 clearances, and he also intercepted four passes and won four duels on the defensive end. He has a great chance to keep another clean sheet Sunday versus FC St. Pauli.