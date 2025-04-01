Fantasy Soccer
Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina Injury: Brought off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Aina was brought off with an apparent injury during the first half of Tuesday's clash with Manchester United.

Aina made it 40 minutes before he was forced off during the first half Tuesday. The defender was forced off in favor of Alex Moreno, who would likely see a larger role in the starting XI if Aina is sidelined moving forward. Aina's first chance to return is a Saturday trip to Aston Villa.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
