Ola Aina Injury: Brought off injured
Aina was brought off with an apparent injury during the first half of Tuesday's clash with Manchester United.
Aina made it 40 minutes before he was forced off during the first half Tuesday. The defender was forced off in favor of Alex Moreno, who would likely see a larger role in the starting XI if Aina is sidelined moving forward. Aina's first chance to return is a Saturday trip to Aston Villa.
