Ola Aina Injury: To be assessed ahead of Monday

Aina is still battling his calf injury and looks to be a late call again, as he is "still carrying some problems" and will be assessed ahead of the match. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter and appears to be close to full health. That said, once fit, he will hope to see the start immediately, possibly featuring Monday if he passes some testing.