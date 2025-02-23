Omari Hutchinson News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Hutchinson scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Hutchinson found the back of the net Saturday with a strong strike in the 36th minute assisted by Jack Clarke. It marked his third goal of the season and his first of 2025. He recorded season highs in shots (four) and accurate crosses (three), and also tied a season high with three chances created.