Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: All-around star in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Dembele dominated in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win over Lille Saturday, logging a goal and an assist in just over an hour of action.

Dembele had 10 crosses (six accurate), seven corner kicks, five shots (three on target) and created five chances in PSG's win. He will have to replicate this performance if the French side wishes to break through Liverpool's defense in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
