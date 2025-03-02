Ousmane Dembele News: All-around star in win
Dembele dominated in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win over Lille Saturday, logging a goal and an assist in just over an hour of action.
Dembele had 10 crosses (six accurate), seven corner kicks, five shots (three on target) and created five chances in PSG's win. He will have to replicate this performance if the French side wishes to break through Liverpool's defense in Wednesday's Champions League match.
